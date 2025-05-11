Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $49.03 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

