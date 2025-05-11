Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEAV. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Weave Communications by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,205,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,220,000 after buying an additional 863,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Weave Communications by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,105,728 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 778,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,984,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weave Communications news, insider Branden Neish sold 20,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $206,973.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,092.53. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $348,883.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,921.44. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,893 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEAV opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.97. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WEAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

