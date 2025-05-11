Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $71,000 Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

