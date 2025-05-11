Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $75,000 Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 355.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,611 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David R. Little acquired 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,002,941.10. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,768.75. The trade was a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $1,139,818. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.