Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $80,000 Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 991,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

Insider Activity

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $207.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,098,571.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,849.20. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,524 shares of company stock worth $2,578,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

