Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 582,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 129,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,212,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

