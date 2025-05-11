Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $83,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.74%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

