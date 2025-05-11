Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,207.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 497,684 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,568 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18,544.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 255,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.34. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

