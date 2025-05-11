Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $77,000 Investment in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SNDL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SNDL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SNDL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in SNDL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SNDL by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the period.

Get SNDL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

SNDL Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.61. SNDL Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. SNDL had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $142.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNDL

(Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.