Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 5,922 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 696.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

