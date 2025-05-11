Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Marcus by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCS opened at $16.91 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $536.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCS

Marcus Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.