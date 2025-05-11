Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 69,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

MSBI opened at $18.13 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $388.00 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -122.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

