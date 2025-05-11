Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,361 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.89. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -143.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.