Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 19,049 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,049 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

