Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,936 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Serve Robotics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SERV. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Serve Robotics news, CFO Brian Read sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,217. This trade represents a 2.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $34,196.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,710,096.92. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,934 shares of company stock worth $367,524 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 13.7 %

SERV opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $425.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,972.12% and a negative return on equity of 184.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SERV

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.