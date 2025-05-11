Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 896 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PDP opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.