Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,286.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,473,000 after buying an additional 6,146,643 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16,311.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 216,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 700,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 342,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

