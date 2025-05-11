Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERV opened at $4.23 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $377.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERV. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

