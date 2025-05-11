Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSQ. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSQ opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Townsquare Media by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 73.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

