Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at UBS Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

TREX opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Trex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Trex by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

