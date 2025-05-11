TT Capital Management LLC Makes New $911,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,782.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

