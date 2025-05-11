Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,048 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 382,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,570.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,642,821.60. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $168,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.60. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

