Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 11,568 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,531,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $15.91 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

