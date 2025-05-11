Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 64,321 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 107.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 106,823 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $386.90 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $851,082.90. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

