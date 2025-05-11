Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.12% of American Well worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,300,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $42,072.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,382.40. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on American Well from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

American Well Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $6.82 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Stories

