Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $36,000 Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

MacroGenics stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

