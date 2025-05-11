Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $52,000 Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,685 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 169.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 170,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.13. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $46.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.