Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $99,000 Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,571 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Holley were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth $4,746,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 211,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Holley from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Holley from $4.50 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

