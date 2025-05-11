Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,986 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:IAG opened at $7.02 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $457.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.70 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

