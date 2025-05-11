Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $113,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,688,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 374,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Under Armour by 1,317.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 939,700 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE UA opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.