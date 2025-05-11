Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,274 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 803,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 315,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $159,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $84,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,948 shares in the company, valued at $479,223.20. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,938 shares of company stock worth $244,017 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

