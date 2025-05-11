Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $211,000 Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.38. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

