Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $47,000 Investment in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 400,282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter.

CABA stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.72. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

