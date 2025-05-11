Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alector by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 915,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 353,988 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Alector by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 294,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 249,756 shares in the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 882,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 157,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of Alector stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.76. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

