Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 5,075 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Merus by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

