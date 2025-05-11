Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,910 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $491.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.