Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 115,929 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115,929 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 7th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO opened at $9.11 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $369.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 79.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

