Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 11,774 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

