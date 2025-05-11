Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $63,000 Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2,712.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 265,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

