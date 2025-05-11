Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

TPC opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.62. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,450,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,496,000 after buying an additional 179,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,585,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,825,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 170,440 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,726,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 542,647 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

