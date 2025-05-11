Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.41.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $301,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -165.17, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

