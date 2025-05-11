Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 133,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 893,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 149,870 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,158,000 after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TWO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,566.88. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.