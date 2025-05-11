Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 200.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Alta Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

TYRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.17. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

