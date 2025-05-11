U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

USPH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $108.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.83%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

