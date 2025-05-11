Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.