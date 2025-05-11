Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stake Lowered by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213,491 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Unisys were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Unisys by 985.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of UIS stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $343.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

