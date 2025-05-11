United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

