United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

USLM stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This trade represents a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

