Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTI opened at $34.28 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,017.85. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,524 shares of company stock worth $2,578,450 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

