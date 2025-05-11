US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $84.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:USFD opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. US Foods has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of US Foods by 161.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 133.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,281 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in US Foods by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,379 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

